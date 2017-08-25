The Easiest Way to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Weigh-In Tonight

On Saturday, August 26, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. -- one a UFC champ and the other an undefeated box champ -- will go toe-to-toe in the fight of the century. After all the years of trash-talk they've flung at each other, it promises to be the most-watched fight in history, but before they get there, they have to cross one important hurdle on Friday night: the weigh-in.
If the fight's on Saturday, what time does the weigh-in start and where is it held?
The weigh-in kicks off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Friday night, August 25, at 4pm PST, 7pm EST. Coverage of the event starts an hour before the two contestants step up to the scales.
Why is the weigh-in a big deal?
The weigh-in is where Mayweather and McGregor will clock in their official weights for this fight. The limit that they both have to hit is 154 lbs, and if one of them fails to do so, the fight might even be called off. But making weight for weigh-in and then gaining weight rapidly in the 24 hours before a fight is common practice, especially in MMA. Even McGregor's coach thinks he'll make the weight, but could weigh as much as 170 lbs on the day of the fight itself.
Nonetheless, the topic's become a venue for more trash-talking. Let's hand the mic over to Mr. Mayweather: “Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now,” the boxer told FightHype.com this week. “Extremely heavy. I think he’s 164, so he’s still got 10 pounds to go.”
McGregor -- a man who wears pinstripes styled out of the repeated phrase "fuck you" -- responded in kind: “He knows nothing,” McGregor said. “Fool of a thing. Let him keep praying. Praying for weight, praying for fatigue, praying for me to take a back step, all he’s doing is praying. But he’s praying to the new god of boxing.”
And on and on and on it goes.
How do I watch the weigh-in?
If you scroll up on this page, there's a video player at the top of this story, just beneath the headline. Click on that and you'll be able to livestream Showtime Sports' coverage of the weigh-in starting an hour ahead of time, at 3pm PST (6pm EST). If you'd prefer not to watch it on YouTube, Showtime is also offering the livestream on SHO.com.
The stream for the weigh-in is totally free to watch, but keep in mind that the stream of the fight itself is offered by Showtime PPV for about $100. Check out our guid to all of the recommended ways to watch, including one that's actually is free.
You can also watch it on Showtime itself on your television. Its coverage starts at the same time.
