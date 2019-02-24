Here's How to Watch the 2019 Oscars Live on Sunday Night With or Without Cable

The road to the 2019 Oscars has been a bumpy one, to put it lightly. Ever since the fallout over picking Kevin Hart to host -- and the subsequent fiasco that left the show host-less -- the lead-up to Hollywood's biggest night has been rife with chaos. Even an attempt to slightly shorten the telecast by cutting certain awards from live broadcast was met with tremendous pushback, and the producers were forced to walk back their decision. Then again, the mess may be all the more reason to tune in and see what might happen, and which famous faces will go home with a shiny new golden statue.
So, if you're hoping to catch all the action live, here's what you need to know about watching the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24 whether you have cable or not.
How to watch the 2019 Oscars without cable
If you have cable, you'll be able to catch all the action on ABC, which is broadcasting the awards live starting at 8pm ET. You'll also be able to watch live on ABC's website and app for free (as long as you have a cable subscription login). However, if you're a true cord-cutter without a cable subscription, you still have options.
Streaming services including Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, Playstation Vue, and YouTube TV all carry local ABC stations in most cities, so you can tune in that way. You don't necessarily need to pay for a full subscription to those services to do so, either, since all four of them offer free seven-day trials (just remember to cancel before the fees kick in).
When do the 2019 Oscars start?
The Oscars will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood starting at 8pm ET on Sunday, February 24.
When does the Oscars red carpet start?
Getting an up-close look at the outfits of the night is the most important moment of the night for some, and ABC will kick off its red carpet coverage starting at 6:30pm ET. For those who are desperate to see even more of the arrivals and pre-show interviews, E! will kick off its Oscar coverage starting at 1pm ET, with its red carpet special starting at 5pm ET.
How long are the Oscars?
Although producers have been working hard to shorten the famously long telecast, chances are the whole thing will last at least three hours (and perhaps even longer).
Everything We Know: 'Captain Marvel'
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.