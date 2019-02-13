Here’s How to Watch the 2019 Super Bowl

Now that you've got your spread of game day snacks ready and maybe a huge new TV, it's time to make sure you're all set to tune into Super Bowl LIII without any glitches or interruptions. The big game is set to take place this Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Beer, wings, and other snacks will be consumed, over-hyped commercials will captivate audiences, and Maroon 5, Chloe x Halle, Travis Scott and more will perform.
No matter which team you’re rooting for, Super Bowl LIII is sure to be one to watch. Here’s how:
When is the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl will take place Sunday, February 3 at 6:30pm ET.
Who is performing the Halftime Show?
Maroon 5 has been selected -- perhaps via process of elimination -- to perform the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. Per reports, Rihanna was slated at the NFL’s top pick, but turned down the opportunity due to her support of Colin Kaepernick, who’s been unofficially (and wrongfully) blacklisted from the league for opting to kneel in protest during the National Anthem.
Maroon 5 has decided to move forward with their performance despite a petition on change.org asking them to drop out. The group will be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi in their performance. Scott, 26, agreed to participate in the performance only after the NFL agreed to make a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps, according to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Legendary recording artist, dubbed the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight will perform the National Anthem during the Super Bowl game on Sunday. Sister duo Chloe x Halle will sing “America the Beautiful.” Performer and deaf activist Aarron Loggins will join them.
How to watch the Super Bowl on TV
Sports fans with a digital antenna, cable, or other TV subscription can simply tune to CBS or CBS affiliate stations to find this year’s Super Bowl game broadcast live. This is, of course, the easiest way to catch the game and will provide the best viewing experience -- aside, of course, being there in person, but who’s got thousands to spend on those tickets?
How to stream the Super Bowl
If, for whatever reason, you don’t have access to a television on game day, you can stream the game on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App.
Cordcutters can also find the Super Bowl on fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and DirecTV Now. Doing so will cost you, however.
fuboTV
$44.99 and $49.99 per month, though every new subscriber gets seven days free.
Available for Roku, Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Android TV.
Hulu with Live TV
$39.99 per month with seven days free for new subscribers.
Available for Roku, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox One.
Playstation Vue
$49.99 to $79.99 per month with five days free for new subscribers.
Available with Roku, Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, PS4 and Android TV.
YouTube TV
$40 per month with a five day free trial.
Available on Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Xbox One.
DirecTV Now
$40 to $75 per month with five days free for new subscribers.
Available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Samsung Smart TV.
Who will win the Super Bowl?
The New England Patriots, who have five Super Bowl wins to the Rams one win, are the obvious frontrunner but, hey, anything is possible. The Los Angeles Rams, very much the underdog in this game, haven’t won a Super Bowl since 2000.
In fact, they have only appeared in the Super Bowl twice -- once with the Tennessee Titans and again with the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. They were defeated by the New England team 20 to 17, and are hoping not to have a repeat of that game this weekend.
That being said, whether you love them or hate them the Patriots proven track record to Super Bowl excellence suggests it’s very likely that Tom Brady and co. will be bringing home yet another victory. If the Rams can pull off a surprise upset, however, it’ll be something to remember.
