Here’s How to Watch the 2020 Super Bowl

You're ready. The spread has been perfected (or ordered in) and you've got a massive TV ready for the barrage of commercials, over-the-top half-time spectacles, and post-game celebrations. All you need now is to figure out how the hell to actually watch the Super Bowl.
Whether you're cheering for San Francisco or Kansas City, there are loads of ways to watch the Super Bowl. Here's everywhere you can track down the game.
What time does the Super Bowl start?
Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida is going down Sunday, February 2. Kickoff is at approximately 6:30pm ET.
Who will broadcast the Super Bowl?
For anyone watching on TV, you'll be able to watch via digital antenna, cable, or other subscription through FOX, FOX Deportes, and affiliate stations. For the first time, the game will be broadcast in 4K with HDR. So, if you've got a big, fancy new TV, the game is going to look pretty great.
How to stream the Super Bowl
If you're not watching on traditional TV, there are still lots of options for you to catch the game. For starters, you're going to be able to stream through the Fox Sports, Fox Now, and Fox Deportes apps on your phone, tablet, or connected TV, as well as on the Fox website. Additionally, cordcutters have these options for streaming the game.
fuboTV
The service costs $54.99 a month, but new subscribers can sign up for a seven-day free trial.
Hulu Live TV
Adding live TV to your Hulu account will run you $54.99 a month.
NFL app
The NFL app will also have the game available to stream on your phone or other devices.
Sling
Another service that basically gets you cable online, Sling offers Fox with its Sling Blue service and will carry the Super Bowl in select cities. Sling Blue costs $20 for your first month and then $30 per month after that.
YouTube TV
The service gives you access to a number of channels and devices. It'll run you $49.99 per month to sign up.
