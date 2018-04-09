The Rock Is Giving Away HQ Trivia's Biggest Prize This Wednesday

People really like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. People like him so much that it's honestly a tossup between which people like more: large sums of money or The Rock. So, boy oh boy, are people going to be thrilled when they find out that this Wednesday they don't have to choose: The Rock is going to be hosting a game of HQ trivia with an enormous cash prize.
The Wednesday afternoon (3pm ET) installment of the popular mobile trivia game with feature both Johnson and a $300,000 cash prize. That's the largest prize the trivia game has ever offered, and if you get all 12 questions right, a chunk of that will be yours. The professional-wrestler-turned-action-star will also be joined by HQ host Scott Rogowsky, who's usually just known as Scott. He's not quite as beloved as The Rock, but he seems like a nice man.
“I’ve been a fan of Dwayne Johnson since his CFL days. Getting to work with him is an impossible dream come true,” Scott told People, referring to when Rock played in the Canadian Football League.
HQ already draws around a million players per game, so expect that afternoon's match to be massive. Its size also increases the chances of multiple winners, which means the odds of you taking a home the full pot are pretty darn low. Even if you do answer all the questions correctly, you'll likely be splitting the earnings.
This guest hosting gig is part of the press tour for The Rock's new movie Rampage, which will be bringing large animals based on an '80s arcade game to a theater near you on April 20. The answer to why anyone would make a movie out of that game is too large for a mere trivia game to answer, so in the meantime just brush up on the best ways to win HQ and prepare for the best day of your life.
