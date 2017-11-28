Entertainment

This Is What It Looks Like When You Win HQ Trivia

By Published On 11/28/2017 By Published On 11/28/2017
HQ trivia win screen
HQ Trivia

Trending

related

These BASE Jumpers Flew into a Plane Midair and Somehow Didn't Die

related

On the Upper East Side, a Food Haven for the Young and Broke

related

This Map Shows the Most-Googled ‘Why Do’ Question in All 50 States

related

Distracted ‘Pokémon Go’ Players Caused an Estimated 100,000 Traffic Accidents

It's hard to argue that there's a hotter app right now than HQ Trivia. Thousands of people tune in twice a day on their phone to play trivia with a live host named Scott. It's addictive. 

Anyone can play. It's free and, if you're victorious, you win real money. To win, you need to answer the 12 questions Scott asks correctly. If you get one wrong, you're donezo. However, if you get every question right, you split a jackpot with everyone else who nailed all 12 questions. The jackpot is about $1,000 for each game. It's larger if no one wins a game and the jackpot gets rolled into the next contest.

You're probably here because you know all that but haven't managed to get to the end. You haven't seen what happens when you cross the finish line after getting a dozen questions right. 

Thanks to Baylor Linn, who shared a screengrab of his victory on Reddit, you can get a glimpse of what it's like to taste sweet victory. 

HQ Trivia win screen
HQ Trivia | Baylor Linn

Balloons won't rain down from the ceiling like you've just been given your party's nomination for president. However, seeing a little scratch in the bank is pretty nice.

h/t Business Insider

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like