This Is What It Looks Like When You Win HQ Trivia

It's hard to argue that there's a hotter app right now than HQ Trivia. Thousands of people tune in twice a day on their phone to play trivia with a live host named Scott. It's addictive.
Anyone can play. It's free and, if you're victorious, you win real money. To win, you need to answer the 12 questions Scott asks correctly. If you get one wrong, you're donezo. However, if you get every question right, you split a jackpot with everyone else who nailed all 12 questions. The jackpot is about $1,000 for each game. It's larger if no one wins a game and the jackpot gets rolled into the next contest.
You're probably here because you know all that but haven't managed to get to the end. You haven't seen what happens when you cross the finish line after getting a dozen questions right.
Thanks to Baylor Linn, who shared a screengrab of his victory on Reddit, you can get a glimpse of what it's like to taste sweet victory.
Balloons won't rain down from the ceiling like you've just been given your party's nomination for president. However, seeing a little scratch in the bank is pretty nice.
