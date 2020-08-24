Comet NEOWISE wound up being the brightest comet we could see from the US since Hale-Bopp passed by back in 1997. It'd been a long time since we'd had the opportunity to see a comet so bright, and that glimpse was our last look at NEOWISE for about 7,000 years.

We had a pretty good view of the dusty ball of ice up here in the northern hemisphere. Though, ever the showboat, the Hubble Space Telescope had a much better vantage point. On August 21, the Hubble team shared a photo of the comet snapped by the orbiting telescope, noting that it was the "first time a comet of this brightness has been photographed at such high resolution after its pass by the sun."