Hubble Snapped a Picture of Comet NEOWISE Leaving the Solar System
The Hubble Space Telescope has shared up-close images of Comet NEOWISE, which passed Earth earlier this summer.
Comet NEOWISE wound up being the brightest comet we could see from the US since Hale-Bopp passed by back in 1997. It'd been a long time since we'd had the opportunity to see a comet so bright, and that glimpse was our last look at NEOWISE for about 7,000 years.
We had a pretty good view of the dusty ball of ice up here in the northern hemisphere. Though, ever the showboat, the Hubble Space Telescope had a much better vantage point. On August 21, the Hubble team shared a photo of the comet snapped by the orbiting telescope, noting that it was the "first time a comet of this brightness has been photographed at such high resolution after its pass by the sun."
The announcement points out that comets like Comet ATLAS, which came close to Earth earlier this year, often fracture and break apart when they approach the swoon-worthy heat of the sun. (The Hubble images of Comet ATLAS breaking apart are included below.) The Hubble images suggest "that NEOWISES's solid nucleus stayed intact" after it passed the sun and began its swing away from Earth.
The core of NEOWISE is too small to be seen directly by the telescope, the team says. However, the image "captures a portion of the vast cloud of gas and dust enveloping the nucleus, which measures about 18,000 kilometers across." Thanks, Hubble, for one last glimpse of what might be the best stargazing sight of the summer.
Ready to go stargazing?Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.