NASA Will Show You the Stunning Space Photo the Hubble Took on Your Birthday

The Hubble Space Telescope may be one of the most famous objects humans have put in space. It has provided iconic images that have inspired thousands and left an indelible mark on the way we think about the universe. This year is the 30th anniversary of Hubble's arrival in orbit.
NASA had planned on celebrating the milestone in several ways, but many of those events have been canceled due to the pandemic. The Agency will nonetheless be celebrating the landmark observatory online. One of the celebratory projects they've launched is a site where you can enter a date and see an image Hubble took on your birthday.
The Telescope is watching the cosmos night and day, every day of the year. That makes digging for your birthday picture a bit of a lottery with the chance that you'll find something iconic or revolutionary pop up, like the Monkey Head Nebula, the Eagle Nebula Pillars, or a glamour shot of Jupiter.
It's not an overstatement when NASA writes that the telescope "has transformed our understanding of the universe." You can get a glimpse of what others have found by searching the hashtag #Hubble30 on Twitter and Instagram.
