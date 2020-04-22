NASA Staff Shared Their Favorite Hubble Photos for the Telescope's 30th Anniversary

At the time of its launch in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was one of the most significant projects NASA had ever embarked upon. It didn't put a human on the moon, but it has advanced our understanding of the universe in innumerable ways and was the first major optical telescope put into orbit.

In April, NASA is celebrating the telescope's 30th anniversary. Hubble's legacy is much more than pretty pictures of distant objects, but, for most people, that's a big part of what it's done. The telescope has produced iconic images that have changed the way we think about space and the vast expanses of stars, dark matter, and gaseous clouds that make up the Milky Way and beyond.

To celebrate the anniversary, Thrillist asked NASA staff members to share some of their favorite Hubble images.