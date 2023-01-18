These Steaks Are Dry-Aged with Whiskey and Get Sent Right to Your Front Door

Pat LaFrieda has found a unique turn on dry January. It is January, and there is dry aging involved. There is also alcohol involved, though.

The New York butcher has teamed up with Hudson Whiskey to release a dry-aged steak kit available to buy online featuring some very New York steaks. The kit comes with a pair of the new "Dry (Aged) January" Hudson Whiskey-Aged NY Strip Steaks.

The package, which gets mailed to your front door, is available at the Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors website for $158 plus shipping. It comes with a pair of 20-ounce steaks, a pair of Hudson Whiskey rocks glasses, a recipe card, and a Caskers code to order some whiskey because it does not come with a bottle of Hudson Whiskey.

The steaks are infused with Hudson Whiskey's Bright Lights, Big Bourbon through a "proprietary dry-aging process perfected through extensive testing" by Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. "We are always looking for new innovative ways to evolve our offerings and were excited to work with Hudson Whiskey to bring our first ever Dry January kit to consumers," said Pat LaFrieda, Owner and CEO of the company that bears his name.

It's a unique take on the NY strip, whether you're looking to skirt your dry January promises or you're just looking for a delicious cut.