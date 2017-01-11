This Massive Spider Is Real and Apparently Very Gentle

Australia is the well-known home to some insane looking members of the animal kingdom. From the platypus to venomous centipedes, great white sharks, impossibly enormous snakes, and paralysis ticks, there's something out there for every phobia. That's why it's not surprising this surprisingly large spider was found in Australia.

A photo of charlotte the huntsman spider on a broom was posted to the Facebook page of Betty's Barnyard Rescue about a year ago and because the internet is weird, it's suddenly become an online sensation. Charlotte was rescued and released at Betty's last October and they have assured awestruck gawkers the photos are not photoshopped. Charlotte is genuinely huge.