This Floating Hotel Room Lets You Sleep Anywhere There's Water

Huis Ten Bosch

Imagine waking up in your hotel bed only to find the stars above your head and your body rocking back and forth with the ocean current, as you lazily float to your destination on the high seas.

"So... a boat?" someone might say.

No, as it turns out, this is a hotel room complete with double beds, showers, and toilets. It will comfortably sleep four guests and is shaped like a near-perfect sphere. It's being developed now by Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed Japanese hotel and getaway in Sasebo, a city in the Nagasaki Prefecture. Huis Ten Bosch owns a 420,000 square-foot, private, uninhabited island facing Omura Bay, and the gimmick here is that you'd climb into this capsule, the top section of which is a bedroom, and sleep under the stars for pleasant evening as the capsule ferries you to the island.

The company is now in the process of building adventure-themed attractions on the island itself but told Thrillist the project has no timeline just yet. Huis Ten Bosch has said the floating hotel room will will cost between ¥30,000 to ¥40,000 (roughly $4,300 to $5,700) per night.

In Japan, the company's known for its adventure park in Sasebo, which features architecture and more cultural attractions based on the Netherlands.

Flickr/machu

H/T: Japan Times

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

