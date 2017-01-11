Hulu Signs CBS, Catering to Guilty-Pleasure Bingers Everywhere

If shows like The Big Bang Theory, 2 Broke Girls, or NCIS are your guilty streaming pleasures, you're in luck. Hulu just struck a deal with CBS to include the channel on its forthcoming live-streaming TV service, to launch later this year.

For under $40, Hulu promises, subscribers will be able to stream CBS -- along with already-signed networks like ABC, Fox News, and the Disney Channel -- to their devices as if they had a cable subscription. They're also expected to seal the deal with networks like NBC, Fox, the Disney Channel, CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, and National Geographic.