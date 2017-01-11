Hulu Signs CBS, Catering to Guilty-Pleasure Bingers Everywhere

If shows like The Big Bang Theory, 2 Broke Girls, or NCIS are your guilty streaming pleasures, you're in luck. Hulu just struck a deal with CBS to include the channel on its forthcoming live-streaming TV service, to launch later this year.
For under $40, Hulu promises, subscribers will be able to stream CBS -- along with already-signed networks like ABC, Fox News, and the Disney Channel -- to their devices as if they had a cable subscription. They're also expected to seal the deal with networks like NBC, Fox, the Disney Channel, CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, and National Geographic.
"Hopefully for a lot of people, their favorite 12 [channels] are in there as part of this smaller-priced package we’re going to be offering," Mike Hopkins, Hulu's chief executive said in the announcement at the 2017 Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas.
That means a lot of live TV you'd otherwise have to pay top dollar for, and lots and lots of sports. CBS alone accounts for a ton of NFL and NCAA men's basketball games, along with fun shows like Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, and upcoming shows like The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery.
DVR will be included on the platform too. Especially if you like to watch your TV live and have been holding out on cord-cutting. It's a clear shot across the bow at the cable company you know you hate, and it makes sense, given that we live in a time where people like Netflix more than they like their friends.
h/t: NYT