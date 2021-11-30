Hulu Has a Line of Ugly Holiday Sweaters Featuring Your Favorite Shows

Ugly holiday sweaters from your favorite food brands are no longer a rare find. Swiss Miss, Green Giant,Popeyes, and even White Castle all produced festive threads this season. But if your tastes skew more on-screen than on the plate, there's now a holiday sweater for you too.

Hulu launched a line of ugly holiday sweaters featuring some of the streaming service's most popular shows. Now, fans can purchase sweaters featuring the designs of Love, Victor, Solar Opposites, The Great, The Handmaid's Tale, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. You can purchase You can purchase the sweaters for $54.95 through Hulu's new merch website.

What's better, 100% of the proceeds from the sweaters will be donated to Feeding America, a national non-profit that fights hunger. Hulu will donate up to $54,000 of the sales to the organization.

In addition to the ugly sweaters, you'll be able to shop the merchandise from all of your favorite shows on Shop Hulu. Golden Girls sweatshirt? Check. General Hospital wine glass? Check. Dancing with the Stars sherpa blanket? Check.