Hulu Is Partnering with Uber to Give Subscribers a Free Uber Eats Pass

The best way to enjoy your favorite shows is curled up on the couch or in bed with your favorite foods. Sometimes, though, a craving strikes after you've settled in. That's where Uber Eats comes in. The service brings whatever you're craving right to your door, but, usually, you've got to pay a premium for that convenience.

Now, Hulu is teaming up with Uber Eats to offer select subscribers six months free of Uber Eats Pass. This monthly subscription offers users unlimited $0 delivery fees on all orders totaling $15 or more. It also guarantees 5% off certain orders, like food and grocery items, and 10% off Uber rides.

This offer is available to Hulu, Hulu (No Ads), and Hulu + Live TV subscribers. The only catch is you have to be in good standing and be new to Uber Eats Pass. Those who are eligible will receive an email containing sign-up instructions.

Hulu and Uber Eats are only offering this deal from September 28 through January 10. It's also only good for one Uber Eats Pass per account, so if you're using someone else's login, you're going to have to sit this one out or sign up for your own account.