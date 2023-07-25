Turns Out 'Human Drone' Footage Is a Delightful Way to Document Your Vacation

In a hilarious yet wholesome TikTok that has since gone viral, one traveler shared their drone experience in the Philippines. "POV: you book a tour in the Philippines including free drone footage," reads the overtext. "But they forgot to mention it's actually a human drone."

Sometimes false or misleading advertising can turn out to be a pretty great thing. Imagine, for example, signing up to get drone footage on your Philippines vacation . You'd expect to see one of those small electronic drones flying above your head and shooting a memorable video, right? Well, some travelers found the human version of it instead—and they ended up not regretting it one bit.

In the video, a third person is recording the scene from their perspective. A regular man is shown swiftly moving closer and further away from a group of people sitting before a gorgeous landscape. In his hand, a phone. He's the human drone, and he's working hard at it, adding skips, spins, and a variety of camera angles to the mix. As he moves, the iconic TikTok soundtrack of the off-key flute version of September by Earth, Wind & Fire is playing.

First reactions of laughter aside, the more one watches the video, the more the gig starts making sense. "They're pretty smooth with it tho," notes one comment. Apparently, there's a reason for it—human drones are a thing in the Philippines. "They are so good with it in the Philippines!" commented one user. "Some of my best photos lol." Another TikToker agreed. "Will never stop talking about the 'drone footage' my guide took in El Nido," they said. "Honestly it's incredible."

I bet you are curious now to see the end results, right? Well, so was the video's comment section—and luckily for you, the result video was shared. And it turned out to be pretty cool! Check it out below: