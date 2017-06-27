This Is Why Whales Are Back in New York City After a Century Away

For decades, the waters around New York City were at best a punchline and at worst an actual disaster in the city's two aquatic Superfund sites. Years and years (and years and years) of work by activists and legislators have seen the waters slowly become more inviting to marine life.
One of the consequences of this hard work is that humpback whales -- along with dolphins and seals -- have returned in numbers to the waters around New York City. In fact, whales are back in such numbers that you can book whale watching tours and snap photos of breaching humpbacks with the New York City skyline looming in the background.
The whales are most often being seen outside the Verrazano-Narrows along Rockaway, Raritan Bay, and down the New Jersey coastline.
"Because of the improvement of the water quality, algae and zooplankton have multiplied, giving good food for the menhaden [a small fish consumed by humpbacks], which have returned in numbers that the fishermen say they have not seen in their lifetimes," Paul L. Sieswerda, president of Gotham Whale, told Popular Science. The enforcement of catch limits for industrial fishing has also helped restore balance to the ecosystem.
Sieswerda has been tracking whales in the waters around New York City for Gotham Whale since 2011 when whales started to be seen more consistently. While humpback whales are still a protected species, their numbers are growing. In 2016, it was taken off the endangered species list, where it had been since 1970.
Legislation has played a significant role in getting the waters to this point. From the Marine Mammal Protection Act to 1970's Environmental Conservation Law, which created New York's Department of Environmental Conservation, there are many pieces of legislation that aided in protecting New York's waterways. (Including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Clean Water Act in 1972, et al.)
Because of all that, you're able to hop on a tour and see whales out of New York City. Gotham Whale works closely with American Princess Cruises, which practices "responsible watching" on the whale watching tours they've not been doing for seven years. The cruises take off on a four-hour journey five days a week in the Rockaways.
The chances of seeing a whale are good. Numbers are increasing and American Princess Cruises reported a 90 percent sighting success rate in 2016.
Add it to the list of things that's becoming a staple of a New York vacation.
