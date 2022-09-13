This Pizza Chain Is Offering 40% off Pizzas for a Full Week Before Pepperoni Pizza Day
Hungry Howie's will offer a big discount on pizza for an entire week.
National Pepperoni Pizza Day lands on September 18. Many pizza shops celebrate that almost holiday with deals that land you pizza at a discount. There are not many, however, that stretch the alluring offers throughout the entire week.
Hungry Howie’s, which dubs itself “the originator of the flavored crust pizza,” will be running a week-long discount. You can take 40% off any menu-price pizza from September 12 through National Pepperoni Pizza Day on September 18.
To get the discount, just drop in the code “FORTY” when ordering. You have to order online to get that discount, and that order will have to be for carryout. While Hungry Howie’s might not be as ubiquitous as a chain like, say, Pizza Hut or Domino’s, it does have more than 500 locations across 22 states.
As with many deals, you’ll only see this at participating locations. So, you’ll want to give a call ahead of time to make sure that you can get that 40% discount. It’s a good deal to keep in your pocket throughout the week because there will be dozens of restaurants that offer big deals on September 18, but far fewer serving pizza discounts in the days before National Pepperoni Pizza Day arrives.
