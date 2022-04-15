Hungry Pig Gets Stuck in a Car While Looking for Cheetos & Ends Up on a Joy Ride

I'm sure many of us have done some questionable things in the name of food. One wild and hungry Javelina, which is a pig-like hoofed animal, took his pursuit of food to a local Arizona neighborhood by hopping into an unlocked car to nibble on some Cheetos.

According to a post on the Yavapai, Arizona, County Sheriff Instagram page, the Yavapai Deputy responded to a call about a wild Javelina trapped in a Subaru Station Wagon. Apparently, the station wagon was left open, and our brave, food-motivated friend hopped in and procured a bag of Cheetos.

Unfortunately, the trunk-jumping efforts shook the rear hatch of the Subaru closed, locking the hungry little hog inside. After finishing the bag of Cheetos and realizing exiting the car would be a little difficult without thumbs, the Javelina tore off a portion of the dashboard and the passenger door interior and knocked the vehicle into neutral. And this little piggy went rolling off the driveway and across the street until stopping under some trees.

Luckily, no Javelina or neighbors were harmed. The Yavapai Deputy was able to open the hatch so the Javelina could carefully jump out the back of the car and run to wild pig safety. What an excursion. We get it, though. Cheetos are worth it.