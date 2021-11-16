Hunt's Ketchup Is Exploring the Final Frontier: Uranus

After Heinz debuted ketchup that was crafted to taste like it was made from tomatoes grown on Mars, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had a bit of fun, imagining Hunt's joining in on the space race too. While Jeff Bezos has his humble sights set on the moon and Heinz on Mars, Hunt's—naturally—has its sights set on Uranus.

Not to be left out of the joke, Hunt's took it a step further by producing actual bottles of Uranus ketchup. The brand is releasing a limited edition version of the ketchup bottle, with a special out-of-this-world design and the words "Hunt's Uranus Ketchup." Incredible stuff, I have to say.

"When we saw our ketchup called out on late night TV, we wanted to deliver on the great idea," said Bobby Modi, vice president and general manager, Conagra Brands, in a press release. "Hunt's ketchup is perfect for any occasion, and now it's perfect for any interstellar destination, even if that destination is Uranus."

On Wednesday, November 17, you'll have the chance to win your bottle of Uranus ketchup when the company is giving away 100 bottles through its Twitter account. The first 100 people that are following the account to like the tweet posted on November 17 will receive a bottle of Hunt's Uranus Ketchup and an accompanying T-shirt.