This Huge Spider Carrying an Entire Mouse Is Simply Horrifying

Thanks to recent events like the 2016 presidential election, the 2016 presidential election, oh, and the 2016 presidential election, you've likely blurted out an emphatic "Nooooooooope" more than a few times in recent months. Well, prepare to have a similar reaction, but this time to something mercifully other than politics: video of an enormous huntsman spider carrying around an entire dead mouse.
As explained in a report by The Guardian, an Australian tradesman named Jason Womal captured the horrifying footage and several photos of the enormous arachnid after a neighbor offered to show him "something cool" early on Monday morning. As you can see in the video Wromal posted on Facebook (shown above), the spider appears to hold the dead mouse by its head while it crawls up and down the side of a refrigerator. Although it's unclear if the spider actually killed the mouse, it's probably safe to say the eight-legged monster bagged itself a late-night meal.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the video has already been viewed more than 10 million times as of Monday afternoon. Hours after the video went viral, Womal posted an update on Facebook, saying he has since "adopted" -- and even named -- the spider.
"Ok guys so just letting you all know that the spider is fine. We have named him Hermie, we have adopted him and he is now running his own extermination business out of our town Coppabella," Womal said in the post. "Oh and he is now paying rent. Lol"
Ok, Jason, you can call the thing "Hermie" all you want. But we're just going to stick with "Nooooooooope."
