This Huge Spider Carrying an Entire Mouse Is Simply Horrifying

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the video has already been viewed more than 10 million times as of Monday afternoon. Hours after the video went viral, Womal posted an update on Facebook, saying he has since "adopted" -- and even named -- the spider.

"Ok guys so just letting you all know that the spider is fine. We have named him Hermie, we have adopted him and he is now running his own extermination business out of our town Coppabella," Womal said in the post. "Oh and he is now paying rent. Lol"