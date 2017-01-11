News

This Huge Spider Carrying an Entire Mouse Is Simply Horrifying

By Published On 10/24/2016 By Published On 10/24/2016
Facebook/Jason Womal

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Thanks to recent events like the 2016 presidential election, the 2016 presidential election, oh, and the 2016 presidential election, you've likely blurted out an emphatic "Nooooooooope" more than a few times in recent months. Well, prepare to have a similar reaction, but this time to something mercifully other than politics: video of an enormous huntsman spider carrying around an entire dead mouse

As explained in a report by The Guardian, an Australian tradesman named Jason Womal captured the horrifying footage and several photos of the enormous arachnid after a neighbor offered to show him "something cool" early on Monday morning. As you can see in the video Wromal posted on Facebook (shown above), the spider appears to hold the dead mouse by its head while it crawls up and down the side of a refrigerator. Although it's unclear if the spider actually killed the mouse, it's probably safe to say the eight-legged monster bagged itself a late-night meal. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the video has already been viewed more than 10 million times as of Monday afternoon. Hours after the video went viral, Womal posted an update on Facebook, saying he has since "adopted" -- and even named -- the spider.

"Ok guys so just letting you all know that the spider is fine. We have named him Hermie, we have adopted him and he is now running his own extermination business out of our town Coppabella," Womal said in the post. "Oh and he is now paying rent. Lol"

Ok, Jason, you can call the thing "Hermie" all you want. But we're just going to stick with "Nooooooooope."

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is slightly relieved to be a safe 10,000 miles or so away from Australia right now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Brilliant Hack Turned a Fridge Ice Maker into a Pizza Roll Dispenser

related

READ MORE
The Election-Related Questions Each State Googled More Than Every Other State

related

READ MORE
Why Do Airlines Intentionally Sell Too Many Tickets?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like