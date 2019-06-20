Massive Spider Devours Possum in Terrifying Photos Captured by Repairman

Australians can get a bit touchy about folks stereotyping it as a wild place teeming with the most terrifying creatures in the world. And to be fair, the country does have plenty of other features worth focusing on -- gorgeous beaches, world-class dining, stunning coral reefs, expansive nature preserves, and more. However, there's no denying that it's home to some astonishingly horrifying creepy crawlies, including this giant huntsman spider that was recently spotted devouring an entire freaking possum.
While doing some light repair work on a lodge in Tasmania's Mount Field National Park last week, resident Adam Latton encountered something straight out of any arachnophobe's nightmares: a huntsman spider, suspended from a doorway, mowing down on a pygmy possum just above his co-worker's head. Somehow maintaining his composure, Latton whipped out his phone to snap some photos (shown below).
Huge spiders may not be a particularly unusual sight Down Under, but a spider eating a possum? That's metal, even for a place known for its freaky wildlife.
After getting a couple photos, Latton and his co-worker trapped the spider in an empty ice cream container, according to Live Science. They then released it outside the lodge, where it scurried off leaving the poor (very much dead) possum behind.
Huntsman spiders, otherwise known as crab spiders, are fairly common in Australia and pop up unexpectedly in peoples' homes pretty frequently it seems. On average, their leg span stretches about six inches across (though they do get much bigger), according to Live Science.
Incredibly, this isn't the first time a big ol' arachnid has been spotted feasting on a possum. In fact, earlier this year, a team of researchers trekking through the Peruvian Amazon witnessed a giant tarantula drag one of the marsupials off before consuming it.
Sweet dreams!
h/t Live Science
