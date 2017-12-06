Entertainment

Huntsman Spider in Radio Station Makes Hosts Freak Out

On Monday, an eight-legged music fan dropped into an Australian radio station, presumably to complain their playlist was driving her up a wall. Ahem. 

Two hosts at the Ipswich-based River 94.9 spotted the huntsman spider roaming around the office and decided to stream their encounter on Facebook. The spider was big and fast. Though, it wasn't quite as big as the huntsman spider that "trapped" a woman in her car back in November. 

It's not a monster, but this encounter is enriched by the wild screams of "oh god, no" and "don't make it move" any time the spider moves an inch in an attempt to flee.

While there were calls to use hairspray to "freeze" the spider, the post from River 94.9 host Campo says the spider wasn't killed after the video ended. "Don't worry," he wrote, "the Spider survived and I put a cup over it and carried it out to the garden and let it go."

The average huntsman spider has a leg span of five inches and a venomous bite that shouldn't concern humans. The giant huntsman spider can grow to have a leg span of 12 inches. 

