Here's How You Can Help With Hurricane Harvey Relief

Hurricane Harvey has pummeled the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of Sunday night, the storm had already unloaded more than 9 trillion gallons of water, and it's not over yet.
The National Weather Service has called the event "unprecedented" and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is already saying the recovery process could take years. FEMA Administrator William Brock Long told Meet the Press on Sunday that the organization can't even begin recovery work yet. "Right now we are deep into the life-safety mission of helping people be rescued through swift water rescue, search and rescue," he said.
The flooding is severe. It may have you wondering how you can help. There are many organizations aiding the ongoing relief effort, and any amount of support can go a long way.
Donations and Volunteering
- The American Red Cross is accepting volunteers and donations to aid the relief effort. To make a quick donation of $10, you can text 90999. You can also donate directly through iTunes.
- The Texas Diaper Bank is taking donations and fills a gap sometimes not addressed by other organizations. It is putting together disaster relief kits for families with young children.
- Portlight is an organization providing relief support for the disabled and older adults.
- The Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi is also accepting donations and providing valuable assistance.
- The Salvation Army is also aiding efforts on the ground in the areas in and around Houston.
- Food banks are going to provide a vital service in recovery as well. The Houston Food Bank is closed for now but will reopen to provide services, as will many other food banks. The Elgin Courier has put together a list of food banks throughout the region that will need support.
- Pets are also being rescued and protected by organizations that accomplish their work through donations. Those organizations include the SPCA of Texas, Austin Pets Alive (requesting money instead of in-kind donations at this point), Dallas Animal Services, and the San Antonio Humane Society.
- There are many other organizations accepting donations to help disaster victims, including Heart to Heart International, Samaritan's Purse, Save the Children, and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
Donate Blood
Blood is in demand due to blood banks in the flood zone closing in addition to expected demand increases due to injuries sustained in the storm.
- In Texas, you can donate to Carter BloodCare and the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, which are both in need, according to the Houston Chronicle.
- If you're outside Texas, you can book an appointment to donate through the Red Cross.
Shelter
Officials in Texas say the storm may push upwards of 30,000 people into shelters. Many of the above relief efforts will be helping accommodate displaced residents, as will local businesses, churches, mosques, and other organizations. Here are a few other organizations that are focusing on providing shelter.
- Houston's Coalition for the Homeless is providing emergency shelter and will continue to provide vital services throughout the recovery process. The organization is also working to use relief funds to find housing for displaced formerly homeless individuals.
- Coalition for the Homeless is only accepting monetary donations, but The Way Home Houston has a list of partner organizations that provide direct services and can accept in-kind donations.
- Airbnb is offering free housing in San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin to people who have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the storm. Fees are waived if you book a room before September 1. At the site, there's information about how you can donate a room yourself.
h/t Houston Chronicle, Huffington Post
