Hurricane Hilary Is on the Move, Here's What You Need to Know

Hurricane Hilary is heading for the southwest US and could have a significant impact on the region.

The US National Hurricane Center is reporting that Hurricane Hilary rapidly grew to a Category 4 on August 18. The storm is developing off of Mexico's Pacific Coast and is sustaining wind speeds of 145 miles per hour. "Hilary remains a large and powerful Category 4 hurricane," the center advises. While it is not expected to make landfall as a hurricane, the storm system is expected to cause significant flooding across portions of the Baja California peninsula and the southwestern US.

The Associated Press reports that this would be the first tropical storm to make landfall in California in 84 years. It is expected that the storm will continue to strengthen through Friday, before starting to weaken as it makes its way to Baja California on Saturday night. By Sunday, when it is expected to make landfall in Southern California, Hilary should be categorized as a tropical storm. Parts of the region, as of this writing, are now under a tropical storm watch.

Looking at the map below, it is expected that areas around San Diego to Las Vegas are at the largest risk of flooding.