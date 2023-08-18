Hurricane Hilary Is on the Move, Here's What You Need to Know
It will likely hit Los Angeles as a tropical storm.
Hurricane Hilary is heading for the southwest US and could have a significant impact on the region.
The US National Hurricane Center is reporting that Hurricane Hilary rapidly grew to a Category 4 on August 18. The storm is developing off of Mexico's Pacific Coast and is sustaining wind speeds of 145 miles per hour. "Hilary remains a large and powerful Category 4 hurricane," the center advises. While it is not expected to make landfall as a hurricane, the storm system is expected to cause significant flooding across portions of the Baja California peninsula and the southwestern US.
The Associated Press reports that this would be the first tropical storm to make landfall in California in 84 years. It is expected that the storm will continue to strengthen through Friday, before starting to weaken as it makes its way to Baja California on Saturday night. By Sunday, when it is expected to make landfall in Southern California, Hilary should be categorized as a tropical storm. Parts of the region, as of this writing, are now under a tropical storm watch.
Looking at the map below, it is expected that areas around San Diego to Las Vegas are at the largest risk of flooding.
"Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada, which would lead to significant and rare impacts. Elsewhere across portions of the Western United States, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected," the center reports.
For planned travel in affected areas, major airlines have announced that they will waive change and cancel fees for customers planning on traveling through Los Cabos. The dates and specifics vary from each airline, which are summarized below.
- Alaska Airlines: "Due to Hurricane Hilary, we are offering a flexible travel policy if you would like to change or cancel your flight to/from Los Cabos (SJD) and Loreto (LTO)."
- American Airlines: "If you're traveling to / through / from Los Cabos / San Jose del Cabo, Mexico (SJD), your change fee is waived if you: Are traveling on an American Airlines flight, are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy, bought your ticket by August 16, 2023, are scheduled to travel August 19 - 20, 2023, can travel August 17 - 22, 2023, don't change your origin or destination city, and rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference. Changes must be booked by August 20, 2023."
- Delta Air Lines: "When rebooked travel occurs on or before August 23, 2023 in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the fare difference will be waived. A fare difference may apply when the waiver is class to class restrictive and the original booking class is not maintained in the rebooked itinerary. Eligibility only for customers with an Original Ticket Issue Date on or before August 18, 2023.”
- JetBlue: “We will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, 2023, to/from Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD). Customers may rebook their flights for travel through Tuesday, August 22, 2023, online in the manage trips section of jetblue.com prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight. Customers with canceled flights may also opt for a refund to the original form of payment. Original travel must have been booked on or before Thursday, August 17, 2023.”
- Southwest Airlines: "Based on the forecasted weather conditions for the following cities, our scheduled service on Friday, August 18, through Sunday, August 20, may be disrupted (flights may be delayed, diverted, and/or canceled): Los Cabos, MX - SJD. Customers holding reservations to, from, or through the cities listed above on Friday, August 18, through Sunday, August 20, and want to alter their travel plans may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying additional charges."
- United Airlines: “Original travel dates August 19, 2023 - August 20, 2023, through Cabo San Lucas, MX (SJD) with original tickets purchased on or before August 16, 2023. If you’re scheduled to fly to or from one of the airports affected, here are your options: You can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare differences. But, your new flight must be a United flight departing between August 16, 2023 and August 23, 2023. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked.”
If your airline is not listed above, you can seek out the travel advisory section of their website or contact the carrier directly to learn more about their flight change policies for Hurricane Hilary.
For guidance on how to best prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a comprehensive guide on how to prepare your home, your pets, and your family. An outline of that guidance is listed below.
1. Make a plan.
2. Gather emergency supplies.
3. Know the difference between a hurricane "watch" and "warning."
4. Get your car ready.
5. Get your family and pets ready.
6. Get your home ready.
7. Be ready to evacuate or stay at home.