Here’s How You Can Help the Gulf Coast After Hurricane Ida

Exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina tore a path across the Gulf of Mexico and laid waste to the Southern shores of the United States, it happened again. Images coming out of Louisiana and Mississippi after Hurricane Ida this week eerily mirror those from Katrina in 2005. Despite nearly two decades of opportunities to fortify the region against these expected extreme weather events, the infrastructure and people there have been neglected by state and federal governments.

In the weeks following Katrina, the storm's aftermath was made worse by a botched government response. This time as a pandemic and looming eviction crisis intensifies the storm's damage, groups on the ground are more prepared to meet the needs of those affected. Still, no amount of preparation could prevent the devastation Ida caused. Below is a list of organizations providing direct relief to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama that you can support now.

Southern Solidarity

This is a grassroots, community-based group of volunteers that works in New Orleans to deliver food, medical supplies, and other basic needs directly to unhoused people in the area. The group is now organizing to meet the needs of those same people after Ida. Southern Solidarity accepts donations as well as volunteers who can assist with food preparation and distribution. Donate and learn more about Southern Solidarity's work at southernsolidarity.org.

Another Gulf Is Possible

If you've been on Instagram, you've likely seen an infographic encouraging people to donate to the Just Ida Recovery Fund. And it's for good reason. Another Gulf Is Possible manages the fund and resource page, a grassroots collaborative led by women of color across the Gulf states. The money raised will go “directly to indigenous, black, and brown frontline folks impacted by Hurricane Ida and groups who currently don't have online donations capacity, as well as directly to individual families impacted by the storm,” according to the website. You can donate to the mutual aid fund here and read more about ways to help and share information at anothergulf.com/ida.

Imagine Water Works

This locally-led non-profit organization focuses on climate justice, water management, and disaster response in New Orleans. It's a native-, Creole-, queer-, trans-led group that centers community. The group has created a specific fund to support direct relief from Hurricane Ida that you can donate to here. You can learn more about the organization's work and direct impact at imaginewaterworks.org.

Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund

This organization is a group of Mississippians who believe in access to all reproductive healthcare as a human right. Its daily operations focus on​​ “offering financial assistance and practical support to persons seeking abortion as well as free emergency contraception, community-based comprehensive sex education, and fighting for reproductive justice in Mississippi.” In response to Hurricane Ida, the Jackson-based group is distributing essential relief supplies, including diapers. You can donate directly to its PayPal fund here and learn more about its year-round work at msreprofreedomfund.org.

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief

This grassroots organization is a national mutual aid network that distributes relief to people affected by disasters. It's distributing aid to families and coordinating on the ground efforts. The organization has a signup form for relief effort volunteers and accepts donations to its mutual aid fund. Learn more about its year-round efforts and operations at mutualaiddisasterrelief.org.