Two Hurricanes Are Barreling Toward Hawaii in Unprecedented Storm

The weather has been weird, sometimes frustrating, and occasionally outright frightening. Hawaii is looking at a little of the latter in what scientists are calling a meteorological first. Two Category 3 hurricanes are barreling toward Hawaii right now. Both threaten to bring torrential rains and massive winds starting Thursday.

The first of the two, Hurricane Madeline, could also be the first hurricane to hit the Big Island since bookkeeping began in 1949. It's moving west at 10 miles per hour with wind speeds of 120 miles per hour. It currently looks like it will skirt just south of the Big Island sometime Thursday, with its course largely sparing the other islands.