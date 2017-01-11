Hurricane Matthew Looks Just Like a Skull in This Menacing Photo

Hurricane Matthew might have looked grim from space, but infrared video of the Category 3 Storm makes it look downright sinister.
Just as Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Monday, dealing a still unknown level of damage, the storm appeared to take the shape of a skull, gritting its teeth. Meteorologist Stu Ostro first noticed the occurrence:
You’ll notice that the tropical cyclone’s eye is perfectly positioned to look like an actual eye, as The Weather Channel points out. The menacing face even has teeth, looking intent to devour whatever it can.
Matthew unleashed 145-mph winds in Haiti on Tuesday, according to the New York Times. Florida Governor Rick Scott has warned coastal residents to gather supplies and evacuate their homes, while officials in South Carolina are also preparing for the worst.
