This Facemask Adds Privacy to Phone Calls, and Makes You Look Stupid

Giving Google Glass some competition for most awkward and ugly wearable of all time, Hushme sports a built-in microphone and earpiece, and slips around your neck like a pair of over-ear headphones. It's meant to be used anytime you need to make or receive a call in a public space, and's designed to keep your conversation from being overheard on two fronts. For one, it muffles your voice generally by virtue of the fact it literally covers your entire mouth, and secondly, it features an external speaker that outwardly projects sounds of your choosing (everything from chirping birds to "wind") while you're talking, to cover your conversation. Though it may even provide an unintended third privacy protection, as people are likely to flee in fear from anyone who dares wear this thing in public.