This Beautiful Domino Maze's Collapse Will Make You Feel Incredibly Satisfied

When one thinks of dominoes, an image of old men sitting in lawn chairs on a warm Spring afternoon might come to mind. Traditionally, the game suffices as a social lubricant, providing reason to gripe about one’s bad back while smoking a cigar and listening to the baseball game on a portable radio.

But YouTube user Havesh5 has carried dominoes into a completely new universe. Her 15,000-piece structure is the Roman Colosseum of dominoes, or the Sistine Chapel, or any other mecca where domino diehards might flock to pay their respects.

Take a look at its immense scale. The detail that Havesh employs to get every last, piddling detail just right, and all the pretty, kaleidoscopic colors are just mind boggling: