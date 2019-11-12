Say Goodbye to Tiny Shampoo Bottles & Other Toiletries at Hyatt Hotels

The days of speed-walking past your hotel cleaner's cart, stuffing 20-something tiny shampoo bottles down your shirt, escalating to a sprint, and jumping out of a two-story window are over. Because Hyatt Hotels just announced a series of initiatives to reduce waste at its hotels around the world. On the list? Introduction of large-format bathroom amenities. AKA, no more tiny shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and lotions.
“At Hyatt, our purpose -- we care for people so they can be their best -- guides all business decisions, including our global sustainability framework, which focuses on using resources responsibly and helping address today’s most pressing environmental issues," said the company's President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian, in a statement.
When it comes to landfills, the majority of the population talks exclusively about plastic straws. But Hyatt is ahead of the game, having already removed plastic straws in other recent initiatives. Now it's ready to remove our only source of hair care during weekend trips to see our bald uncle Jim.
Family trip angst aside, this removal is all for an extremely good cause; 200 million bottles are dumped into landfills each year. And Hyatt is also working to address the water bottle issue. It'll be reducing single-use water bottles in its hotels and increasing the number of water stations in key public spaces. (Park Hyatt Istanbul already installed water spouts in every room to provide fresh drinking water, and many hotels are already distributing reusable water bottles at check-in.)
Hyatt is not the first hotel to ruin the lives of kleptos everywhere. Holiday Inn announced a similar initiative in July.
“Plastic pollution is a global issue," said Hoplamazian, "and we hope our efforts will motivate guests, customers and, indeed, ourselves to think more critically about our use of plastic.”
