Escape the House with Hyatt's Newly Extended Work-From-Hotel Package

Working from home has become the norm for many since March 2020. While working from home has its perks, it also has its challenges. Namely finding peace and quiet when you're not the only one working from home, as well as avoiding the fatigue of seeing the same four walls day in and day out.

Enter Hyatt and its Work From Hyatt program.

Hyatt became the first major hotel chain to capitalize on the work-from-home revolution, offering a formal package for remote workers called Work From Hyatt, according to The Points Guy. The program has been around for a while now, but was just extended through the end of 2022. While the program initially only included about two dozen properties, Hyatt has expanded the program to include hundreds of hotels across the globe.

When the program first launched, remote workers were required to book longer stays. Last December, Hyatt added a "Office for the Day" program that allows workers to book single-day stays for big meetings or particularly heavy workdays.

Rates start at $65 per day depending on the hotel. Guests will have access to a standard guest room from 7 am to 7 pm. Rooms feature a dedicated workspace, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 10% off all food and beverage, and free bottled water, coffee, and tea in the room. There's also access to the hotel's gym, spa, and pool (if there is one) for when you need a break.

Anyone looking for an "Office for the Day" booking will need to enter the code "office" at checkout, as outlined on the package website.

Longer-stay packages, which are usually five nights minimum, can be booked with the code "WFHYAT." These packages start at $139 per night and include standard amenities. In addition to those previously listed, guests will get complimentary parking, discounted or complimentary laundry, daily food and drink credits, and, depending on the hotel, complimentary pool cabanas, free rounds of golf, s'mores kits, private cooking classes, and other activities.

Remote workers who take advantage of the Work From Hyatt program can earn World of Hyatt points, which can be used toward upgrading your room later on.

The program expansion now includes hotels almost anywhere in the world, so wherever you live or wherever you're going, you should be able to find a Hyatt to get some work done, and, if need be, catch some r&r.