There's Now a Smart Condom and It's Basically a FitBit For Sex

The unveiling of a smart condom is a blessing to everyone who has hyperbolically stated there's a wearable for everything. Your chariot has arrived. Meet i.Con, a smart condom that collects data about your business. That's good because people don't have enough anxiety around sex. Getting data to analyze will totally help.
The condom isn't actually a condom, but a ring that attaches to a condom and is hopefully cleaned before each use. The device talks to an app on your smartphone to provide information like how many calories you burn while doing the deed. It does not, however, order a pizza to wherever you're engaged in the act, like other recent wearables.
I.Con provides details on the speed of thrusts, total number of thrusts, frequency of "sessions," total duration of "sessions," average velocity of thrusts, girth measurement, average skin temperature, and they're beta-testing information about the number of positions used. That's just enough data to ensure i.Con will be getting plenty of old man shaking a fist at the sky gifs.
While many features aren't for everyone, there's another feature with the potential to be groundbreaking. I.Con will provide information about potential STI contraction during sex. The ring has "an antibodies 'filter'," which has to be changed monthly. When the filter detects "proteins or antigens" associated with the STIs it is capable of identifying, it sends an alert to the user's phone. That may be useful since a 2016 study revealed a surprising number of people are already checking their phone during sex.
The smart condom will retail for around $74 USD once it's released. You can now register to be notified when the device goes on sale. They expect the i.Con to be available sometime around Christmas, in case you like being nervous about how someone will react to a present.
