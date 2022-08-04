This Chain Launched a Sandwich Packed with Mac 'N Cheese & Nashville Hot Chicken

There's a fine line between a menu item that feels like a stunt and one that is unexpected and indulgent.

A new sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese might land the latter category. I Heart Mac & Cheese's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is one of two new items hitting its menu that includes that spicy Tennessee classic. The other is a bowl of mac 'n cheese with Nashville hot chicken in the mix.

The sandwich is what looks like the headliner, though. It looks a bit like something you might make at 2 am when inspiration (along with a drink or two) strikes. It's the chain's grilled sandwich on parmesan-crusted bread is filled with mac 'n cheese, Nashville hot chicken, and pickles before getting a drizzle of Nashville hot sauce and the chain's cheese sauce.

The Nashville Hottie Bowl is a bowl of mac 'n cheese mixed with Nashville hot chicken pieces, cheese sauce, Nashville hot sauce, and pickles. Getting a side of mac with an order of Nashville hot chicken is a good pairing. It follows that combining the two outright might be worth exploring as well. You'll be able to give it a go through October 29, which it'll leave the menu.