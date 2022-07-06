DiGiorno Is Turning Its Croissant Crust Into an Ice Cream Cone

For National Ice Cream Day on July 17, pizza maker DiGiorno is transforming its signature Croissant Crust into an ice cream cone. That's right. The flaky, buttery layers you are familiar with on the DiGiorno pizza will be spun into a cone, and you'll be able to get your hands on them for free.

The new cone will be available through a sweepstakes between July 7 and 17. To enter, just head to KeepLifeDelicious.com and follow the instructions. You'll then be entered to win a kit containing two DiGiorno Croissant Crust cones and two new original ice cream flavors.

"We're always trying to think outside of the box, listen to pizza fans and push boundaries to meet demand," said Kimberly Holowiak, DiGiorno Brand Manager at Nestlé, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Our Crust Cones are a unique summer treat and a surprising new way for people to experience the delicious taste of DiGiorno Croissant Crust they know and love."

The two new ice cream flavors are savory and seem unlike anything we've previously tasted. The Strawberry Tomato Basil flavor takes tomato and strawberry jam, herb, and pepper and mixes them to create a tangy and sweet ice cream. The Parmesan Cheese ice cream has all the flavor in the name. It's a cheesy and savory option that will unexpectedly bridge the flavors of pizza and ice cream.

This is the perfect sweepstakes for anyone who considers a night with pizza and ice cream perfect.