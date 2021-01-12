More than 11,000 Containers of Ice Cream Are Being Recalled for Having Metal Shards

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared a recall from Weis Markets, recalling more than 11,000 containers of ice cream. The frozen treats may be contaminated with "extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts," which is not a traditional ice cream topping.

The company has recalled 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream in 48-ounce containers, as well as 502 bulk units of Klein's Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream in three-gallon containers. The ice cream may be contaminated with hazardous materials that are, obviously, a choking hazard.

The recall notice says there has been one report of someone finding an "intact piece of metal equipment" in their ice cream. There is concern that more containers may have been contaminated as well.

The ice cream was sold at 197 Weis Markets stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia. The Vanilla bulk ice cream packages are not available for retail sale, so you probably don't have that sitting in your fridge. However, the Cookies and Cream ice cream has a sell-by date of October 28, 2021, which can be found near the bottom of the container.

Two other types of ice cream were packaged on the same date, but the announcement says all units were stored in a warehouse and never distributed. Be sure to return that package for a refund if you've got it in the freezer. You can also call Weis Markets' customer service line with questions.