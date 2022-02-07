Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria

The Royal Ice Cream Company from Connecticut has announced a recall for some of its ice cream, which was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on February 4. Those containers may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can make you unpleasantly sick.

The company is recalling specific batches of its Batch Ice Cream Brand Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip ice cream. FDA sampling detected the Listeria contamination. The bacteria was found on the processing equipment. "The company is holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem," the recall notes.

In its recall, the company says that those ice creams were distributed to Market Baskets locations in Massachusetts, Big Y Stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and Roach Brothers Markets in Massachusetts. You'll find them in 16-ounce pints at those stores. The recalled product has a Date of Manufacture of "1/19/22" and a Best By date of "7/19/23."

Listeria, as noted in the recall, can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the ice cream at this time, according to Royal Ice Cream. If you have these ice creams in the freezer, you should return them for a refund or simply throw them out.