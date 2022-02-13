The Ice Cream Recall Due to Listeria Has Expanded Significantly
The initial recall due to Listeria only impacted three varieties of a single brand. Now, the recall is much larger.
It was just over a week ago that the Royal Ice Cream Company announced a somewhat limited recall on its Batch Ice Cream due to Listeria contamination. On February 12, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared a notice from the company, expanding that recall.
That initial recall included just three flavors within the Batch Ice Cream family. Now, it has expanded significantly to include all ice cream produced at its facility that is within its expiration and bears the manufacturing code "CT121." All products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The contamination was detected on the company's processing equipment.
Here's the complete list of recalled ice cream.
- Batch brand pints, all flavors
- Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
- Ronny Brook Ice Cream all flavor pints & 3-gallon tubs
- New Orleans Ice Cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
- Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
- Art Cream all pint flavors
- Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint flavors
- Gelato Fiasco all pint flavors
- Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Giffords Ice Cream Sandwiches all flavors
- Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
- Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG – only
With the widening of recalled products comes an expanded region through which the products were distributed. These ice creams were available in Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont.
Listeria is an organism that, as noted in the recall, can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Even healthy individuals can get quite sick from consuming contaminated food. So, don't take any chances if you've got any of this ice cream in the fridge. Throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.