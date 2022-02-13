The Ice Cream Recall Due to Listeria Has Expanded Significantly

It was just over a week ago that the Royal Ice Cream Company announced a somewhat limited recall on its Batch Ice Cream due to Listeria contamination. On February 12, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared a notice from the company, expanding that recall.

That initial recall included just three flavors within the Batch Ice Cream family. Now, it has expanded significantly to include all ice cream produced at its facility that is within its expiration and bears the manufacturing code "CT121." All products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The contamination was detected on the company's processing equipment.

Here's the complete list of recalled ice cream.

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice Cream all flavor pints & 3-gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice Cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream Sandwiches

Giffords Ice Cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

With the widening of recalled products comes an expanded region through which the products were distributed. These ice creams were available in Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont.

Listeria is an organism that, as noted in the recall, can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Even healthy individuals can get quite sick from consuming contaminated food. So, don't take any chances if you've got any of this ice cream in the fridge. Throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.