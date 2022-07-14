More Ice Cream Was Recalled This Week

When we talk about National Ice Cream Month, we want to talk about hot summer days and delicious, chilly cones. Instead, we're talking about ice cream recalls. Big Olaf Creamery announced a recall of its ice cream, which has been linked to a listeria outbreak that caused nearly two dozen illnesses, more than 20 hospitalizations, and at least one death.

Belfonte Dairy has also issued a recall, albeit a more limited one. It recalled 1.5-quart containers of its Chocolate to Die For ice cream, produced in a Kansas City manufacturing facility. The issue is that it contains undeclared peanuts, a serious health risk for those with allergies or sensitivities to nuts.

A consumer complaint alerted the company to the problem. Though, the company says in the recall notice that it has not received reports of any illnesses associated with the misbranded ice cream.

Hy-Vee, Cash Saver, Harps, Price Mart, and Heartland Stores sold the ice cream at locations in the Kansas City metro area (both Missouri and Kansas); Tulsa, Oklahoma; Columbia, Missouri; and Springfield, Missouri.

The recalled packages have a UPC of "83057 17049," Plant Code "29-050," and use-by dates of 05/18/24 or 06/08/24. If you've got the ice cream at home, you're encouraged to throw it out or return it for a refund.