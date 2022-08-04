Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Gets Recalled Due to Misbranding

National Ice Cream Month has closed, and now there's an ice cream recall.

H-E-B is recalling half-gallon containers of its H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The company says that the ice cream has been mislabeled. It contains wheat, an allergen, but does not declare that on its label. That can be a dangerous situation for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat.

The recall notice says the company noticed that some of the Light Mint Chocolate Chip containers were found to contain H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, which contains wheat. The mint flavor does not contain wheat.

The ice cream was sold at H-E-B stores and Mi Tienda stores throughout Texas, as well as at H-E-B locations in Mexico. It has been removed from shelves, but some ice cream lovers may still have the treat at home. If you do, the company is accepting returns for refunds at any H-E-B location. More information including images of the label are available on the recall page at the Food and Drug Administration website.