Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Is Recalling 1 of Its Products

Brooklyn’s beloved Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is recalling 2,185 14-ounce containers of its Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk frozen dessert.

The shop has recalled the treats because they may contain undeclared allergens. There may be tree nuts in there. While many people will not be impacted by the misbranding, it has the potential to be consequential for people who have allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, and sulfites, according to the recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Those people “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” it says.

The Oat Milk Brown Sugar frozen dessert was sold at retail locations across the country. It comes in a white package with an orange lid and orange writing on the label. The recalled containers have the lot number “#21V194” on the label and a best-by date of “1/13/2023,” both of which can be found at the bottom of the pint.

The cause of the contamination is unknown, but Van Leeuwen says it initiated the recall itself after it received a complaint from a customer who had an adverse reaction to consuming the dessert. If you have the product in the house, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.