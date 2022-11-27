Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states.

Weis Markets has announced a recall on a limited number of its ice cream products. Just 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream are recalled, but they "may" have been distributed to 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia, according to the company's recall announcement.

The company has recalled 48-ounce containers of that ice cream because it may contain undeclared soy and coconut. Those are both allergens, which could be serious or even life-threatening for individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity.

The notice says the containers bear the name Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream, but the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream. The problem and mislabeling occurred because of a "temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process."

As with most recalls, the company and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommend you throw out the package or return it for a refund if you have the ice cream at home. More details including images and best-by dates are available on the FDA recall page.