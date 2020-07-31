Ice Cream Sandwich Beer Brings Your Favorite Summer Treats Together

Boredom can be a good thing. It's good for your brain. But with so many people doing some form of sheltering in place, there are bound to be moments when the monotony needs to be broken. You need something unexpected to shake things up.

It's not exactly 2020's version of skydiving, but combining two summer staples in a single glass might do the trick. (Okay, beer and ice cream are in year-round rotation, but they're especially wonderful on a hot day.) A collaboration between the Los Angeles-based Common Space Brewery and the ice cream slinging Coolhaus has resulted in the creation of an ice cream sandwich-flavored beer that's going to be available for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on August 2.

The "vanilla and cocoa milkshake dessert beer" brewed with Tahitian and Madagascar vanilla extracts and cocoa powder, named Awesome Ice Cream Beer, is available for home delivery in two separate kits, both of which are available for pre-order this week with deliveries expected to take place from July 31 to August 2. Unfortunately, you're only going to be able to get the package delivered in Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Fernando Valley, East LA County, and Orange County.

The more basic kit costs $35 and comes with a four-pack of Common Space Coolhaus Awesome Ice Cream Beer, a Common Space pint glass, and a three-pack of mini Classic Vanilla Sammies from Coolhaus. For $60, you grab the more extensive kit that includes a four-pack of the ice cream beer, a mixed four-pack of other Common Space beers (Sonrisa Mexican Lager, Hammock Street Lager, Yay! Sayer IPA, Food Fight Hazy IPA), three ice cream sandwich, two pint glasses, and a pint of Coolhaus Chocolate Molten Cake ice cream or the Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Fudge Chip ice cream.

It's not a permanent solution to your summer malaise, but you're curious what it tastes like, aren't you?