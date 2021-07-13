News You Can Spend the Night in an Ice Cream Truck Through Booking.com Celebrate National Ice Cream Day like a pro by sleeping inside an ice cream truck and loading up on sundaes.

Photo courtesy of Booking.com

There are a lot of ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 18. You can, of course, eat ice cream. There are even a ton of deals on ice cream to help you load up. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a way to celebrate harder than spending the night in an ice cream truck. Booking.com is offering a couple of people an opportunity to do just that. The ice cream truck is located in New York City, and there are going to be two one-night stays up for grabs in the fully-functioning ice cream truck. (Yes, that means there is going to be ice cream involved.)

Photo courtesy of Booking.com

You'll have a special spot in Union Square Park in addition to a walking tour of Manhattan ice cream shops, tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream, and more. The truck will have a stocked fridge, a malt-making station, and an all-you-can-eat toppings bar so you can make sundaes like Michael Scott makes pretzels. You'll have to be quick, though. Bookings will open on Friday, July 16 at 10 am. There are two overnight stays available. Those will be the nights of July 17 or July 18. The stay will cost you just $7.18. (Get it? July 18?) So, the competition for those spots will be fierce, or whatever the online reservation rush equivalent of fierce might be.

Photo courtesy of Booking.com

If you aren't fortunate enough to land the booking, Booking.com will have free ice cream treats from destinations around the world in Union Square Park from 1-2 pm on Ice Cream Day. Though, there's only so much ice cream available, so you'll want to be quick on that as well.

