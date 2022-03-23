Icee-Flavored Cookies Are Here and Come in 2 Classic Flavors

Icee's carbonated frozen drinks are iconic. They're also synonymous with brain freeze, but now you can get the Icee flavor without the momentary headache with the new Icee Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies.

The new cookies promise to mimic the flavors of the original drink, and right now, you can get either Cherry or Blue Raspberry varieties. Both classic flavors, which are sandwiched between vanilla wafers, are the same ones the Icee has provided for the past 53 years.

In a press release, the Vice President of Marketing for the Icee Company, Natalie Peterson, said she does not doubt that fans will love the new cookies. Peterson also added, "We are continually innovating at Icee and are beyond excited to bring fans their beloved frozen beverage flavors in a new, fun cookie format."

The new Icee-flavored crème-filled cookies are now available exclusively at Kroger stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.29.