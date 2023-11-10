Here's What to Know About the Closure of Iceland's Blue Lagoon

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon announced that it will suspend operations and be closed to guests for one week, after seismic activity following earthquakes. Blue Lagoon is one of the most popular attractions in Iceland, home to volcanic hot springs that are sought after for the healing properties and high mineral content in the water. The area is also home to Silica Hotel, Retreat Spa, Retreat Hotel, Lava, and Moss Restaurant.

“The primary reason for taking these precautionary measures is our unwavering commitment to safety and wellbeing,” Blue Lagoon said in a statement on their website. “We aim to mitigate any disruption to our guests' experiences and alleviate the sustained pressure on our employees.”

Here’s what you need to know about the closure.

How long will Blue Lagoon be closed?

Blue Lagoon will be closed between November 9 and November 16 at 7 am local time.

Will all parts of Blue Lagoon be closed?

Yes. As stated above, all operations will be suspended during the seven day closure period. That includes Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel, Retreat Spa, Retreat Hotel, Lava, and Moss Restaurant.

What will happen to bookings at Blue Lagoon during the closure?

Blue Lagoon posted on its website that anyone who had a booking through November 15 will get a full refund. For people staying at The Retreat or Silica Hotel, you can reach out to guest services through emails listed on the Blue Lagoon website.

Who is monitoring the danger of seismic activity?

The Icelandic Meteorological Office is monitoring the activity. On November 10, an Alert Phase was issued due to intense earthquakes in Sundhnjúkagígar. This means there is an increased danger. Stronger earthquakes are possible, which means there is a higher risk for a volcanic eruption.

“The signs that can be seen now at Sundhnjúkagígar are similar to those seen on the eve of the first eruption at Fagradalsfjall in 2021 and are very similar to the seismic activity that was measured about a month before that eruption,” the IMO reports. “The most likely scenario now, taking into account the activity that culminated in the onset of the March 19, 2021, is that it will take several days (rather than hours) for magma to reach the surface.”

You can follow updates on the earthquakes and volcanic activity on the IMO website.