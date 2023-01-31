This New Adventure-Driven Hotel Is Opening Deep in Iceland's Highlands

Courtesy of Highland Base - Kerlingarfjöll

In Summer 2023, first-time visitors and Iceland repeat customers will have a new location in the country to visit. The Blue Lagoon Family is opening Highland Base - Kerlingarfjöll in Ásgarður Valley in summer 2023. The new development will sit at the edge of a mountain in Iceland's Central Highlands and will feature a hotel, base camp, and base huts. Highland Base - Kerlingarfjöll will be adventure-driven, with hiking, biking, backcountry and cross-country skiing, and even exploring the region via snowmobile. The development is near two glaciers—Hofsjökull and Langjökull—and sits on a protected nature reserve that spans nearly 40 square miles.

"Kerlingarfjöll has been beloved by Icelanders for decades, and we're pleased to introduce the destination in an entirely new way," said Grímur Sæmundsen, founder & CEO of Blue Lagoon Iceland, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Full of adventure—from the journey to the experiences while there—Highland Base - Kerlingarfjöll will be unmatched for those looking to explore the remote, central highlands of Iceland."

The property will also house an 80-seat restaurant, and the Highland Base Baths. There will be 46 hotel rooms, A-frame huts, and riverside campsites, so you can have your outdoor experience in varying degrees of exposure. You can make reservations for its July 2023 opening and beyond at highlandbase.is. One-night stays at the hotel begin at just over $300.

