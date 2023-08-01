Iceland Has a New 'Baby Volcano' and You Can Watch It Erupt in Real Time

If you thought that volcanoes were ancient colossi born thousands of years ago, you might want to think again—some of them are literally *checks notes* roughly two weeks old.

A new baby volcano was just born in Iceland on July 10, 2023, and it's already been attracting the attention of geologists and visitors alike thanks to its cool-looking eruptions. Litli-Hrútur, which is where the new volcano is located, is part of a volcanic area called Fagradalsfjall, and it sits around 19 miles southwest of Reykjavik, IFLScience reports.

It's not like a massive erupting mountain was just born overnight, though. This is a different kind of volcano. Specifically, on July 10, three cracks appeared at the base of an Icelandic mountain, and both gas and lava started gushing out. Since that date, two of the cracks closed up, but the third one not only remained open, it also grew into a larger crater, which has since grown to more than 98 feet.

One could say that experts sort of saw this coming, though. The site of the baby volcano was dormant for the past 800 years, but in March 2021 an eruption took place. In August 2022, that happened again, and now, thanks to the larger crater that has formed, the area has earned the title of Earth's newest volcano.

You can even go see it for yourself, too! Initially, authorities had to restrict the site due to the sheer volume of toxic gasses and fast-flowing lava, but according to BBC, since July 17 the area has been opened back up to tourists (although daily conditions assessments are still required for safety reasons).

If you're not planning a vacay to Iceland anytime soon, there's no need to worry—you can still see the baby volcano erupt via this livestream: