This Icelandic Boat Tour Will Give You a Front Row Seat to the Northern Lights

Seeing Iceland's northern lights in real life is very likely on every traveler's wishlist. Now, thanks to Icelandair Holidays, you could do that from the middle of the ocean.

Icelandair Holidays just announced a limited-time offer which will take you to the discovery of Iceland's most popular attractions as well as its world-famous northern lights. Dubbed Northern Lights & Sky Lagoon, the vacation package is on sale through March 11, and it features departures from September 15, 2023 through February 11, 2024.

Travelers will get prime front-row seats to the gorgeous natural phenomenon. As part of the package, a boat will pick passengers up at the Reykjavík's Old Harbour, and it will then sail away from city lights and the bay. Passengers will find themselves in the middle of the ocean, where they'll have the best seats available to see the auroras and where they'll learn all about the facts, stories, and myths about the phenomenon. And if it gets chilly, the tour organizers have got you covered with free overalls to warm you up.

The package also comes with a good dose of relaxation. The other section of the vacation includes the Golden Circle & Sky Lagoon tour, which will bring guests to the discovery of Iceland's "natural spa." Travelers will visit the Golden Circle with its Geysir geothermal area, the three-step "staircase" waterfall Gullfoss, and the UNESCO-listed Thingvellir National Park. You will also be able to wind down at Sky Lagoon, where you'll get the chance to take a dip into the oceanside geothermal lagoon on the edge of the North Atlantic Ocean. And if you're lucky enough, in addition to gorgeous sunsets, you might even catch the northern lights, too.

The package includes flights to and from Iceland, accommodations (a minimum of three nights), and the tours. Prices start at $789 per person. For more information and to reserve your spot, you can visit this website.