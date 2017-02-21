Iceland's President Wants to Ban Pineapple on Pizza

While there are a variety of opinions out there, most correctly believe the only thing separating humans from animals is that humans don't put fruit on pizza. It's an opinion held not just by reasonable people. It's an opinion held by world leaders like Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, president of Iceland.
On a recent visit to a high school in Akureyri, Iceland's second-largest city, Guðni ended his talk by taking questions from students, which included a demand to know his favorite soccer team (Manchester United). One enterprising future leader had the wherewithal to ask the president about one of the world's most pressing issues: pineapple as a pizza topping.
Guðni did not pull his punches. He's not in favor of the union of pineapple and pizza sauce. In fact, he feels so strongly about the issue that he jokingly asserted he'd ban pineapple on pizza if he was able to make laws on his own.
It must be a popular opinion because the professor-turned-politician has a 97 percent approval rating after his first four months in office. Though he's joking (hopefully), that kind of unilateral decision-making by world leaders has been making the rounds. It's a little more fun when it's in jest and about pizza.
No word yet from Guðni on whether a hot dog is a sandwich or soup is a meal.
h/t Iceland Magazine
