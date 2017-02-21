Iceland's President Wants to Ban Pineapple on Pizza

Guðni did not pull his punches. He's not in favor of the union of pineapple and pizza sauce. In fact, he feels so strongly about the issue that he jokingly asserted he'd ban pineapple on pizza if he was able to make laws on his own.

It must be a popular opinion because the professor-turned-politician has a 97 percent approval rating after his first four months in office. Though he's joking (hopefully), that kind of unilateral decision-making by world leaders has been making the rounds. It's a little more fun when it's in jest and about pizza.

No word yet from Guðni on whether a hot dog is a sandwich or soup is a meal.